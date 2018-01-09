The House Hotel is recruiting a Front Desk Receptionist

The House Hotel in the heart of Galway City is now recruiting for an enthusiastic person for Front Desk Receptionist
Role.
Minimum 2 years experience in similar role required .
To apply please email your CV with cover letter to [email protected] or drop it in to reception desk.
Front Desk Receptionist
January 9, 2018
