The House Hotel is recruiting a Front Desk Receptionist

By Damian Burke
January 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:00 pm

The House Hotel in the heart of Galway City is now recruiting for an enthusiastic person for Front Desk Receptionist
Role.
Minimum 2 years experience in similar role required .
To apply please email your CV with cover letter to [email protected] or drop it in to reception desk.

