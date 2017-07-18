15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hotel group vows to keep public informed on redevelopment of Westwood Hotel

By GBFM News
July 18, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The company behind the redevelopment of the Westwood Hotel in the city is vowing to keep residents informed throughout the process.

The Westwood Hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation.

Dangan and Newcastle residents are unhappy with the proposed development and held a public meeting in Bushypark last week.

Atelier, the company behind the project, has met with local residents and has promised to inform them as soon any tangible progress has been made in the planning process.

Chairperson of Atelier, Enda McGowan says when it comes to anti-social behaviour, students shouldn’t be tarred by the actions of a minority.

