Hot Air Balloon Championship to return to the county

By GBFM News
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 4:03 pm

 Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Eileen Mannion has officially launched this year’s Irish National Hot Air Balloon Championships.

The competition will take place again this year in Galway between September 24th and 29th with an economic spin-off of up to 100 thousand euro.

40 international balloon teams will converge in the county for the popular event.

The championships are taking place in Galway again this year due to the county council’s sponsorship.

Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion officially launched the event at Claregalway Castle.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
July 11, 2017
