More hostel accommodation planned for city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to change a building at Forster Street in the city to facilitate the extension of a hostel.

The city council is assessing an application for planning permission to change part of the existing retail unit on the ground floor at the front of Kiltartan House into a dining area.

The changes at Kiltartan House would also include the provision of a new fire escape hallway and disabled toilet.

There would be provision for 25 new en-suite bedrooms at the first, second and third floors and a common room for Bunk Hostel.

A decision is due from the city council in October.