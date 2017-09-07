15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More hostel accommodation planned for city centre

By GBFM News
September 7, 2017

Time posted: 3:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to change a building at Forster Street in the city to facilitate the extension of a hostel.

The city council is assessing an application for planning permission to change part of the existing retail unit on the ground floor at the front of Kiltartan House into a dining area.

The changes at Kiltartan House would also include the provision of a new fire escape hallway and disabled toilet.

There would be provision for 25 new en-suite bedrooms at the first, second and third floors and a common room for Bunk Hostel.

A decision is due from the city council in October.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
