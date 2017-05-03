Horse Sport Ireland announce new sponsors of the Irish Show Jumping team as Rodrigo Pessoa names squad for La Baule Nations Cup

The Governing body for Irish Equestrian Sport – Horse Sport Ireland, have announced that Devenish and The Underwriting Exchange are to become the new sponsors of the Irish Show Jumping team.

The announcement was made today at a special press conference at the National Sports Campus in Dublin, where the Irish Show Jumping team manager, Rodrigo Pessoa, named his squad for the upcoming Super League Nations Cup at La Baule in France.

Headquartered in Belfast, Devenish is a farming and food company, delivering innovative scientific solutions and technologies for the feed industry, the food industry and for human health. Devenish provides pre-mix and feed for equine, pigs, poultry, cattle, sheep, aquaculture, game and pets. With nine manufacturing sites across Northern Ireland, GB, the USA and Uganda, the company is now exporting to over 35 countries worldwide.

Owen Brennan, Executive Chairman of Devenish said:

“We are delighted to support the Irish Showjumping Team over the next two years. Devenish is deeply rooted in agriculture, with nutrition, health and performance being at the heart of our business. This important partnership between Devenish and Horse Sport Ireland demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Irish equine industry, which is showcased by our elite riders and horses competing successfully at international level.

“We hope that this partnership will help to create an awareness around the importance of sport and good nutrition for health and performance, and will support our riders and horses in competing successfully. I wish the team every success and I look forward to this exciting new partnership”.

The Underwriting Exchange is one of Lloyd’s of London’s leading and fastest growing Lloyd’s Brokers, who specialise in niche insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally.

Stephen O’Connor Executive Director of The Underwriting Exchange commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring Horse Sport Ireland and supporting the sport of Show Jumping in Ireland and in particular the Irish Show Jumping team. Like everybody, on a personal note I think we have some great riders, horses and owners in Ireland and competing internationally. As the horse sport sector is going from strength to strength, like every supporter we hope the new structures in place will produce a long overdue senior medal or two for Team Ireland. We wish Rodrigo Pessoa and his team every success in the forthcoming Nations Cup competitions.”

Horse Sport Ireland Director of International Marketing Elaine Hatton added:

“Both The Underwriting Exchange and Devenish first became involved with Horse Sport Ireland through the successful Jumping In The City series that attracted huge audiences to Limerick, Cork and Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadia. We are really delighted that they have now made the progression to become title sponsors of the Irish Show Jumping team at a very exciting period for the sport.”

Speaking in Dublin for the first time since his appointment, Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa named his squad for Ireland’s first points-scoring round of the 2017 Super League Nations Cup series, which takes place at La Baule in France on Friday May 12th.

The Irish La Baule squad, sponsored by Devenish and The Underwriting Exchange, is as follows:

Tipperary’s Kevin Babington (48), riding the 12 year-old mare Shorapur – owned by Shorapur LLC

Tipperary’s Shane Breen (42), riding the 12-year-old stallion Golden Hawk – owned by P. Sultan & Breen Equestrian

Galway’s Michael Duffy (22), riding the 11-year-old gelding Belcanto Z – owned by Alan Burnell

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch (41), riding the 14-year-old stallion All Star – owned by Thomas Straumann & Denis Lynch

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam (36), riding the 11-year-old stallion Chaqui Z – owned by Spy Coast Farm

Speaking in Dublin, triple Olympic medalist and now the Irish Show Jumping Team Manager, Rodrigo Pessoa said:

“La Baule will be the first step in our goal to maintain our position in the Super League Nations Cup series for next year. It is very important to have these rounds to prepare our team for the 2018 World Equestrian Games next year. Our three main objectives for the immediate future are to maintain our position in the top division of Nations Cup jumping – this years European Championships which will act as a dress rehearsal for our third goal – which is the World Equestrian Games next year. La Baule is our first points scoring round of the Nations Cup series. We are not taking it lightly and our aim will be to take maximum points.”

Rodrigo Pessoa fielded a relatively young Irish team for last weekend’s opening round of the Nations Cup series at Lummen in Belgium, which saw clear rounds for both Paul Kennedy and Michael Duffy, and a solid performance from Richard Howley, on what was a Super League debut for the Irish trio.

A new Nations Cup format for 2017 will see teams guaranteed invitations to six of the eight European Division 1 shows, with their four best results counting towards the league standings. Ireland’s first of six points-scoring Nations Cup rounds will come at La Baule in France next Friday. This will be followed by rounds at Rome (May 24th-28th), Rotterdam (June 22nd-25th), Falsterbo (July 13th-16th), Hickstead (July 27th-30th), and Ireland’s home Nations Cup at the RDS in Dublin on August 9th-13th, where teams will compete for the Aga Khan trophy.