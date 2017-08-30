Horse Racing Ireland Launches New Racehorse Ownership Website

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has launched a stand-alone website dedicated to the promotion of racehorse ownership at all levels in Ireland and a new promotional video which highlights the ownership experience. The website provides potential owners with all they need to know in relation to taking the first steps into racehorse ownership. Key features include searching potential trainers by location and cost; a design application to view selected racing colours; an information section for potential owners based outside of Ireland and details on membership opportunities for various racing syndicates and clubs. This is the first phase of the website, additional interactive features will be added over the coming months. Visitors to the site are treated to an easily navigable experience, with rich source material ranging from what to consider starting out, projected costs and finances required, as well as a breakdown of the actual process to register as an owner with HRI. Users can also request a complimentary information pack on racehorse ownership detailing what each person should consider and expect. Amber Byrne, HRI Owner Recruitment Manager, commented: “One of the key pieces of feedback from the Horse Racing Ireland Owner Survey in 2016 was the need for additional information to be available to owners starting out. This is the first stand-alone website HRI has introduced solely for racehorse owners. The new website acts as a single on-line information source with a wealth of material displayed in an easy to read format. While new and existing owners can, of course, always contact us directly we hope www.racehorseownership.ie will become an important promotional asset for the industry. We are looking forward to adding more interactive features to the site down the line which should benefit owners, trainers and breeders. “We hope people engage with our promotional video and that it sparks interest in those looking to get involved in the sport. Through the video we wanted to tell the ownership story and go behind the scenes. Ownership is more than a race. It is about your relationship with your trainer, your fellow owners, visits to the yard, planning the race campaign and the build up to the race day. It is a team sport with owners and their horses at the heart of it.”