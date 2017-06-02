15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Horse Racing Ireland Launch “Experience it” Campaign

June 2, 2017

Horse Racing Ireland recently launched the ‘Experience It’ campaign, offering individuals and groups with an interest in horse racing the opportunity to trial racehorse ownership.  The campaign allows a group to lease a horse free of charge in the lead up to a race and for the horse to run in their colours on that raceday. In the lead up to the raceday, they can follow their horse’s progress, visit the trainer’s yard and have a runner on the track in their own name. Dave Keena reports on the Paul Deegan trained Mystery Gal, the first runner of the ‘Experience It’ campaign at Fairyhouse on Thursday last…..

