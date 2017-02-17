15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

news-emergency-uhg

Hopes Health Minister will meet health forum deputation about overcrowding crisis when he visits UHG on Monday

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Regional Health Forum member Cllr Mary Hoade says she hopes the health Minister will meet a deputation from the forum when he visits the city on Monday

Minister Harris will visit UHG on Monday amid ongoing overcrowding issues and is expected make an official announcement on plans for a new emergency department at the hospital.

The minister called off a previous visit planned for December 22nd and at that time had agreed to meet a deputation of forum members so Cllr Hoade told FYI Galway she hopes he will honour this promise this time round

Minister Harris will also meet with an action group from the Maam-Leenane area in Connemara, which is calling for improvements to ambulance response times in the region.

The minister is due to arrive at UHG at 1pm on Monday.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne says proposals for a new hospital at Merlin Park are also likely to be discussed but the focus will be on the A&E at UHG.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Home Care Group is recruiting Newly Qualified Nurses and Health Care Assistants
gbfm-news-galway-county-council
February 17, 2017
Call for action on flooding between Craughwell and New Inn
news-price-house-property-auction
February 17, 2017
Concern over impact of rent hikes for Ballinasloe tenants
news-money-currency-euro-cash
February 17, 2017
Young Galway family take home Carnmore lottery win

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
February 17, 2017
Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons
Greyhounds
February 17, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK