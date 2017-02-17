Hopes Health Minister will meet health forum deputation about overcrowding crisis when he visits UHG on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Regional Health Forum member Cllr Mary Hoade says she hopes the health Minister will meet a deputation from the forum when he visits the city on Monday

Minister Harris will visit UHG on Monday amid ongoing overcrowding issues and is expected make an official announcement on plans for a new emergency department at the hospital.

The minister called off a previous visit planned for December 22nd and at that time had agreed to meet a deputation of forum members so Cllr Hoade told FYI Galway she hopes he will honour this promise this time round

Minister Harris will also meet with an action group from the Maam-Leenane area in Connemara, which is calling for improvements to ambulance response times in the region.

The minister is due to arrive at UHG at 1pm on Monday.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne says proposals for a new hospital at Merlin Park are also likely to be discussed but the focus will be on the A&E at UHG.