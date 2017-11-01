Hopes construction will begin soon on Athenry Data Centre following refusal of appeal application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has refused to allow for an appeal by two objectors to Apple’s plans to build a data centre in Athenry, Co. Galway.

The judge ruled the issues raised didn’t meet the required standard for a case to be heard before the Court of Appeal.

Campaigners for the project hope work gets underway straight away, although the case could still go to the Supreme Court.

After several false starts, it seems the way has finally been paved for this €850m development.

Apple’s plans to build a state-of-the-art data centre on a 500 acre Coillte owned site in Athenry were first announced in 2015.

A decision to grant planning permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanála and its approval was the subject of a judicial review.

The two objectors raised concerns about energy usage and the environmental impact.

But the Commercial Court ruled against them last month and that seemed to be that, until they returned to court to seek an appeal.

To do so, they had to prove their case raised issues of “exceptional public importance” that needed to be clarified in the public interest.

This morning, Mr. Justice Paul McDermott ruled they hadn’t reached that threshold and dismissed their applications for permission to appeal.

Afterwards, Paul Keane from the campaign group Apple for Athenry said he feels it’s just the boost needed for the west:

The objectors can still seek an appeal before the Supreme Court but the threshold to have one heard there is even higher.

Noel Doherty from Apple for Athenry hopes this is the end.