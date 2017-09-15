The Holiday & Honeymoon Expo

The first ever Holiday & Honeymoon Expo taking place Sunday 24th 12 to 5pm in The Salthill Hotel , Galway. This is a first for Galway and it’s all thanks to the clever people at Fahy Travel and Corrib Travel.

Thirty Travel Exhibitors will attend the event, everyone from Airlines, Tour Operators to Cruise Lines. Some of the better known suppliers who will attend include Topflight, the Italy & Ski Specialists, Sunway excelling at Family Holidays & Lapland trips, and Kel Air for Mobile Home Holidays

If you’re dreaming of the perfect Honeymoon or a special long haul destination then call to see any of the following: Classic Resort, the Caribbean specialists, Travel Focus the South Africa specialists, Discover Travel for trips to Asia, Bali, and the Singapore area, Kuramathi Island Resort for the Maldives, or Tucan Travel for Adventure travelling

If the luxury of a cruise holiday is your idea of the perfect getaway then drop in and talk with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruise Lines Azamara Club Cruises, MSC Cruise lines, or JMG who specialise in No Fly cruises sailing from Dublin. Then there is Riviera the River Cruise specialists, and the luxury Silversea the 6* cruise line.

Shannon Airport & Knock Airport will also have a stand along side other airlines & other tour operators

There will be some great discounts & special offers for bookings made on the day so book early, pay low deposits and there are also easy payment options available.

They really have thought of everything – there’s Kids entertainment running from 12-2 and Travel Clinics will run throughout the day as well.

On the day you will also have the chance to win some fantastic spot prizes including return flights to Croatia, travel vouchers, goodie bags, Italian Hampers, a case of South African wine and two return flights from Ireland West Airport to the UK with free lounge access & free parking!.

Visitors will also have a chance to enter the grand draw for a fabulous top prize of a Holiday for two to Dubai. The draw for this will take place at 5pm on Sunday.

Don’t forget entry is FREE!