The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

news-merlin-park-hospital-exterior

HIQA discovers major safety breaches at Merlin Park community nursing unit

By GBFM News
April 28, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An unannounced inspection at a community nursing unit at Merlin Park in the city has revealed a number of major breaches with regard to safety.

The HSE-run unit, which accommodates 47 residents, was inspected by health watchdog HIQA in October, and the inspection report has been published this month.

The inspection report highlights major non-compliance in the areas of safeguarding and safety and the suitability of the premises.

The unit was also discovered to be moderately non-compliant with regard to overall management, health and safety risk management, health and social care needs, complaints procedures, dignity of residents and staffing.

The facility was found to be compliant in terms of a suitable person in charge, medication management and notification of incidents.

The HIQA report outlines that during the two-day unannounced inspection, residents were complimentary of the staff and satisfied with the care provided.

The health watchdog noted that the centre was clean and warm – but institutional in layout and design.

HIQA made a number of recommendations for the improvement of safety and facilities.

These included a recommendation that residents emotional needs should be better catered for, and that they shouldn’t spend long periods in their room.

The HSE has outlined a series of actions to be taken following the report.

These include a daily allocation of staff for people who are spending time in their bedroom for meaningful activities.

The HSE has also outlined plans for a new building in the longer term.

