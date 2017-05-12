15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Hill farmers want controlled burning dates extended

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Natura and hill farmers in Galway are calling on the Agriculture Minister to support legislation which would allow controlled burning in the month of March.

Heritage Minister, Heather Humphreys is proposing to amend the Heritage Bill to extend controlled burning to include March.

Farmers want Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed to support Minister Humphrey’s proposal.

Currrently controlled burning of vegetation is illegal from March 1st  to September 1st.

Hill farmers say controlled burning is the only way to ensure uplands are kept in a state suitable for grazing and cultivation.

CAP spokesperson for the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, Colm O’ Donnell says conditions are just not suitable to burn in February.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
