Highest city property price increases predicted for Galway and Limerick cities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The highest property price increases in the country are predicted for Galway and Limerick cities

Estate agents around the country expect a 6 per cent increase in property prices this year, with a 10 per cent increase expected in Galway city

According to today’s Irish Independent, demand this year will be driven by first time buyers.

This is as a result of the Central Bank easing its restrictions on mortgage deposit lending as well as the introduction of the Help to Buy Scheme.

Figures from the Real Estate Alliance Group predict property price increases of 7 per cent in Dublin, 5 per cent in Cork with increases of 10 per cent in Galway and Limerick cities