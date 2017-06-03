Higher planning board approves CPO for Ballinasloe sewerage scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has been granted approval to move ahead with its plan for a compulsory purchase order for the Ballinasloe sewerage scheme.

The proposal, which was subject to an oral hearing earlier this year, has been confirmed by An Bord Pleanála.

Phase one of the project got underway in March 2015, and is now complete.

The second stage of the 11 million euro project involves the construction of around 2.5 kilometres of sewers and 2.5 kilometres of watermain.

The majority of the pipelines will be installed along streets and roads in and around Ballinasloe town.

However some sections will travel through private land, which necessitated a CPO process.

The overall CPO refers to 24 individual plots of land and seeks to acquire either a permanent right of way over the land or the temporary use of lands as a working area.

Objections were made in respect of three individual plots of land.

An Bord Pleanála has now confirmed the CPO.

In making its decision, the board opted not to accept the inspector’s recommendation to modify the CPO by removing ventilation areas and keg room identifed by one objector.

The Board also decided NOT to award any costs to the objectors.