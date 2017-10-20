15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Higher planning authority approves relocation of Moycullen wind turbine

By GBFM News
October 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ten-year permission for the relocation of a wind turbine at Knockalough, Moycullen has been granted.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision of the county council to allow the development despite objections.

Knockalough Community Groupr and Peter Sweetman on behalf of Ronan Browne and others appealed the grant of a ten year permission to relocate a wind turbine in the area.

Peter Sweetman argued that a full Natura Impact Statement should have been requested and a full Appropriate Assessment should have been undertaken.

The local community group objected on the basis of what they claim would be the impact on human health, such as noise and shadow flickering and the environment, landscape and tourism.

An Bord Pleanála has decided to uphold the county council’s decision with revised planning conditions.

The board states that it wouldn’t seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.

An Bord Pleanála has stipulated that no imcro-siting is permitted and the location of the turbine must not be altered without a prior grant of planning permission.

