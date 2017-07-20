High level meetings today to discuss future of old Tuam courthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Court service officials will visit Tuam today to discuss the future of the town’s old courthouse.

Applications have been submitted for a 2 million euro renovation of the building on the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped the building can be reopened as a permanent home for the courts service, which is currently operating out of temporary accommodation.

Courts service officials are meeting with County Council officials at the courthouse this afternoon to inspect the building.

Afterwards, the officials will meet with Tuam district councillors to discuss the best way forward for the disused building.