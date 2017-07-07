High level meeting over Salthill halting site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway’s Oireachtas members and councillors are to meet with Traveller representatives today amid concerns over safety at a halting site in Salthill.

It comes amid a number of outstanding eviction notices at the Cúl Trá site.

10 Traveller families received notice to quit the site by early June, but remain in their accommodation.

There are up to 16 families living at the Cúl Trá site, which was originally built for six.

The city council say it has serious health and safety concerns.

Galway Traveller Movement spokesperson Margaret O Riada says the Travelling community is hoping for meaningful discussion on Traveller accommodation needs.