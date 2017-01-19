15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

High level meeting to discuss ongoing N59 controversy

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting at which public representatives will discuss the continuing N. 59 Connemara road controversy is to be held in the Galway County Council offices tomorrow afternoon.

The meeting, which has been arranged by Minister of State, Seán Kyne, comes in the wake of a discussion about the N. 59 by a Dáil and Seanad Committee in Leinster House.

Wednesday’s Leinster House meeting may not have made for comfortable listening by officials in Galway County Council.

Senior personnel in the Department of Heritage, Arts, Regional and Gaeltacht Affairs suggested that the planning application for the section of the N. 59 between Maam Cross and Clifden was not comprehensive enough, in some respects.

While the need for the major upgrade was acknowledged Bord Pleanála turned down the application on environmental grounds.

The officials also stated that they had not received any further plan from the County Council for work on a section east of Maam Cross – a plan that was promised within two months last November.

Minister Seán Kyne who has expressed disappointment publicly with the County Council on this issue has moved quickly to put the matter back on the table of officials and management in Galway.

He will be joined by other public representatives at 2.30 this Friday in County Hall.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
