15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils

By GBFM News
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high level meeting to discuss the potential merger of Galway City and County Council will take place in the city tomorrow (Wed 6/9).

It’ll bring together an expert advisory group, who backed the merger in a report released in July, and Galway’s public representatives.

Prior to the report, the group undertook detailed analysis of each local authority function and any potential impediment to the creation of a Greater Galway Authority.

It found a fully resourced single authority offers the potential for significant opportunities in terms of economic and social development for the region.

However, many are opposed to the idea – with concerns including reduced funding for the city, loss of representation for rural areas and the neglect of Gaeltacht regions.

The meeting to discuss the potential creation of a single Galway authority will take place at the Harbour Hotel tomorrow afternoon at 1.30.

Councillor Michael Fahy is in favor of the merger – but he says he does have concerns about services in rural areas.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools
County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures For The Weekend
September 5, 2017
Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools
September 5, 2017
NUI Galway maintains position in international rankings
September 5, 2017
Future jobs forecast at major new Parkmore office building

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 5, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures For The Weekend
September 5, 2017
Golf Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK