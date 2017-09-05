High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high level meeting to discuss the potential merger of Galway City and County Council will take place in the city tomorrow (Wed 6/9).

It’ll bring together an expert advisory group, who backed the merger in a report released in July, and Galway’s public representatives.

Prior to the report, the group undertook detailed analysis of each local authority function and any potential impediment to the creation of a Greater Galway Authority.

It found a fully resourced single authority offers the potential for significant opportunities in terms of economic and social development for the region.

However, many are opposed to the idea – with concerns including reduced funding for the city, loss of representation for rural areas and the neglect of Gaeltacht regions.

The meeting to discuss the potential creation of a single Galway authority will take place at the Harbour Hotel tomorrow afternoon at 1.30.

Councillor Michael Fahy is in favor of the merger – but he says he does have concerns about services in rural areas.