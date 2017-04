Galway Bay fm newsroom – One in four students who attends GMIT drops out in his/her first year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Higher Education Authority.

The stats also reveal that 15 percent of NUI Galway students drop out during or after year one.

GMIT’s contruction and engineering courses have drop out rates of around 35% – one of the highest in the country.

Nationally, around 6,200 first years pull out of their college court every year.