High Court rules struck off Galway solicitor not fit to be member of profession

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based struck-off solicitor is not a fit person to be a member of the solicitors profession according to the president of the High Court.

Justice Peter Kelly granted an application by the Law Society for an order against Áine Feeney McTigue, who had a deficit of 625 thousand euro on a client account.

Justice Kelly said solicitors who treat client funds as their own, can’t expect mercy from the court.

According to the Irish Times, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal made findings of professional misconduct including that Áine Feeny McTigue allowed a minimum deficit of 625 thousand euro on the client account, failed to keep proper books of account and explain discrepancies in her accounts.