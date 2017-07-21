15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

High Court issues multi-million euro judgment against Moycullen developer

July 21, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has ruled that a financial fund is entitled to a judgment of almost 9 million euro against a Galway-based developer.

Justice Max Barrett ruled that Seaconview Designated Activity Company is entitled to summary judgment against John Lally of Drimcong House, Moycullen.

According to today’s Irish Times, the application arose out of guarantees John Lally allegedly provided to lenders in 2006.

Brackville Holdings Limited, a company of which he was a director was advanced €82.5 million to acquire properties in Dublin.

