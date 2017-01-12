High Court hears letter supports Ballinasloe mans lotto case against stepmother

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has heard that a Ballinasloe man suing his stepmother for a half million euro share of a lotto win received a letter from the National Lottery confirming he was a member of the winning syndicate.

David Walsh is suing Mary Walsh of Knocknagreena, Ballinasloe for a one-sixth share of the 3.38 million euro win from January 22nd 2011.

The 12 euro ticket at the centre of the case was sold at Salmons Department Store at Main Street in Ballinasloe and was one of two winning tickets for the Lotto draw on January 22nd 2011.

David Walsh believes he is entitled to one sixth of the jackpot – some 560 thousand euro – because he signed the back of the winning ticket.

He claims that his father – who passed away later in 2011 – his cousin Kevin Black, Mary Walsh and her sons Anthony and Jason Daly were also part of the syndicate.

However, Ms. Walsh denies that David Walsh is entitled to a one sixth share – and says she bought and owned the ticket and intended to make gifts from the winnings.

She says she was advised signatures on the back would avoid the signatories having to pay tax on those gifts.

Ms. Walsh also alleges that Mr Walsh was given the choice of having 200 thousand euro from the Lotto win or the family home at Knocknagreena.

Mr Walsh denies he was offered this choice and that after the Lotto win his father and stepmother bought another home and the original home at Knocknagreena was transferred to him.

According to the Irish Times, the High Court this afternoon heard his solicitors got a letter in August 2013 from a claims manager with the company then operating the National Lottery.

It confirmed Mr Walsh was a member of a six person syndicate that won the €3.38 million euro sum.

The case continues before Mr Justice Richard Humphreys.