Heavy hail and sleet leads to dangerous driving conditions across Galway

By GBFM News
January 16, 2018

Time posted: 4:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Heavy hail and sleet are leading to dangerous driving conditions across Galway this evening.

MET Eireann has upgraded its wind warning for Galway to status orange as Storm Fionn approaches.

An arctic blast has hit the country with four separate weather warnings in place.

Galway’s original status yellow alert for wind has been upgraded to orange, with gusts of up to 120km expected.

The upgraded alert also applies to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, a nationwide yellow alert has been issued for snow and ice, and another for high seas along the Atlantic coast.

A status yellow alert for wind is also in place for seven other counties in the west and north-west.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
