Heartbreak for Gort CS and Colaiste Na Coirbe in SUBWAY National Cup Finals

SUBWAY ALL IRELAND SCHOOL CUP DAY 1 RESULTS

Subway U19 B Girls Schools Final

Gort Community School 38-57 Loreto College Crumlin

Subway U16C Boys Schools Final

Colaiste na Coiribe 50-51 St Vincent’s Castleknock College

SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Cup Final

U19 B Girls

Gort Community School: 38 Loreto College Crumlin: 57

LORETO COLLEGE CRUMLIN drove home to an impressive 38-57 point win in the SUBWAY U19 B Schools Cup final this morning, overcoming Gort Community School to be crowned champions.

Darren McGuiness’ charges were in control from the off, with fantastic performances from MVP Claire Quinn Nealon, Niamh and Ciara White proving to be crucial for the team. Having won the U19 C Girls League last year, Loreto had no hesitation stepping up to the mark in the U19 B this year, and with strong performances throughout the team, opened up a gap early on to lead 7-15.It wasn’t all one-way traffic though, as Ciara Helebert stole the show for Gort, proving crucial on both offence and defence and was the driving force behind her team’s display.

Loreto continued to dominate as the second quarter got underway, and strong defensive displays kept Gort to just five points for the quarter, while the Dublin team stretched out their lead in style to go in at the break 12-27 to the good.

Gort really began to shine in quarter three, with Helebert, Ava Lynskey and Olga Burke all stepping up impressively to meet the challenge. However Niamh and Ciara White and Reanne Devlin were determined not to let Loreto’s lead slide, and added more to their tally to see them into the last leading 22-42.

Gort continued to battle hard in the fourth, with Helebert once more leading the way. Good scoring from Kate Tarpey and Ava Lynskey kept the scoreboard ticking over, but it was to be Loreto’s day as Reanne Devlin, Niamh White and Nealon show skill, talent and flair to secure them a memorable victory in the end.

GORT COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Nicola Quirke, Ciara Helebert (18), Sarah Slevin, Kate Tarpey (4), Lúsaí Kelleher, Edel Nolan (2), Rebecca Smyth, Hannah Keenan, Olga Burke (11), Ava Lynskey (3), Ciara Della Chiesa, Ellie Edge O’Neill, Jacquie Bergin, Lisa Della Chiesa.

LORETO COLLEGE CRUMLIN: Chelsea Whelan, Rebecca Bohan, Ciara White (6), Niamh White (9), Reanne Devlin (16), Claire Quinn Nealon (28), Tara Brilly, Taylor Smith

MVP: Claire Quinn Nealon (Loreto College Crumlin)

Subway U16C Boys Schools Final

Colaiste na Coiribe 50, St Vincent’s Castleknock College 51

UG ROLAND ONUOHA proved to be the deciding factor as St Vincent’s Castleknock College (Dublin) edged out Coláiste na Coiribe (Galway) 50-51 in the nail-biting SUBWAY U16 C Boy’s Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena.

Onuoha netted a massive 25 points to help his side on their way to victory.

St Vincent’s Castleknock got us underway and took advantage of Coláiste na Coiribe’s nerves as they stormed through the first quarter. It was a mixture of Castleknock’s great defence and Coláiste na Coiribe’s missed chances that lead to St Vincent’s 2-11 lead at the end of the quarter.

Coláiste na Coiribe started the second quarter much better and they were lead by the immense talent that is Oisín Ó Gormaile. Multiple steals from him lead to fast break scores for the boys from Galway. Strong rebounding from Castleknock’s Ulo Eruma Gborie and UG Roland-Onuoha lead to multiple scores, especially on the offensive end. This is what separated the two sides throughout the game. St Vincent’s lead 22-25 at the end of the first half.

Gborie and Onuoha were once again a huge factor on the offensive boards and they helped their team immensely with a mix of scores, rebounds and blocks. Ó Gormaile again, was taking advantage of his knowledge of the court and picked up a couple of steals.

Coláiste na Coiribe’s Cronan Mac an Bháird made three huge shots in succession towards the end of the quarter to have the score all tied up at 38-38.

The fourth quarter was a nail-biting experience for everyone in attendance at the Arena. St Vincent’s and Coláiste na Coiribe traded scores right up until the last minute of the game. St Vincent’s stars Gborie and Onuoha exchanged scores with Ó Gormaile and Mac an Bháird to put on a show for the crowd.

Eventual MVP UG Roland-Onuoha put up a huge three pointer to break the deadlock with one minute remaining on the clock. This didn’t phase Coláiste na Coiribe however, as they attacked with the same ferocity as they had all game.

A huge block from St Vincent’s Ulo Eruma Gborie started to put doubt in the minds of the Galway lads but they kept the intensity. They had multiple free-throws in the final minute but were unable to convert. Oisín Ó Gormaile had a shot at the buzzer to win the game but good defence from St Vincent’s Castleknock made it difficult for him and put an end to a thrilling final, with the Dubliners winning by a single point, 50-51.

Coláiste na Coiribe: Cronan Mac an Bháird (16), Oisín Ó Gormaile (22), Cathal Ó Maidín (7), Conor Ó Bruada, Máirtín Ó Conghalaigh (5), John Mc Loughlin, Seamus Mc Loughlin, Zak Rather, Ross Ó Nullain, Xav Ó Cléirigh, Eoin Ó Domhnaill, Eoin Farrchair.

St Vincent’s Castleknock College: Louis Farrell, UG Roland-Onuoha (25), Jack Hensey (7), Ulo Eruma Gborie (6), Oscar Brown (3), Michael Gilvarry, Oisin Tierney (6), Cathal MacCanna, Hasan AlMaghrabi, Ronan Barrett (2), Andrew Cunningham, Elvis Duru (2)

MVP: UG Roland-Onuoha (St Vincent’s Castleknock College)

SUBWAY Schools Cup Finals Schedule :

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017

10.30am – U19 C Boys

Larkin CC (Co. Dublin) v Blackrock College (Co. Dublin)

12.15pm – U16 C Girls

Castlerea Community School (Co. Roscommon) v Holy Child Killiney (Co. Dublin)

13.45 – U19 C Girls

St Joseph’s Community College Charlestown (Co. Mayo) v Coláiste Íde an Daingean (Co. Kerry)

15.30 – U19 B Boys

St Mary’s Diocesan School (Co. Louth) v Colaiste an Phiarsaigh Glanmire (Co. Cork)

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017

10.30am – U19 A Girls

Dunshaughlin (Co. Meath) v Holy Faith Clontarf (Co. Dublin)

12.15pm – U16 A Boys

St Joseph’s The Bish (Co. Galway) v St Malachy’s (Belfast)

13.45 – U16 A Girls

Cresecnt Comprehensive (Co. Limerick) v Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise (Co. Laois)

15.30 – U19 A Boys

Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig (Co. Cork) v St Aidan’s CBS (Co. Dublin)