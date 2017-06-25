Heartbreak for Galway Maroon In Celtic Challenge Final

South Tipperary 2-11 Galway Maroon 0-16

There was heartbreak for Galway Maroon in Net watch Dr Cullen Park in Carlow on Saturday when they Galway side came up just short in the Celtic Challenge Div 1 Michael Hogan Cup Final. A spirited second half into the wind saw Galway Maroon came back from five points down on 37 minutes to bring it to the bare minimum by the final whistle.

Ironically both sides played better into the wind and South Tipperary were pleased to be just 0-8 to 0-7 in arrears at the interval after having faced the elements. Indeed the Tipp lads were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead on 10 minutes and 0-6 to 0-3 ahead on 18 minutes as they started impressively.

Galway though would rue 7 first half wides and a match total of 11. They finally got going in the nine minutes before half time when they outscored Tipp by 0-5 to 0-1 to eke out a 0-8 to 0-7 interval lead. John Fleming, Niall Coen, Nathan Earner and Enda Egan, with a free & a 65, shot those 5 scores, with Eoin Caulfield, Egan and Noel Keogh having raised white flags in the opening quarter.

Galway however were hit with a major blow in the opening 3 minutes of the second period. Tipp struck for 2-1 in this period as they bolted out of the traps for the second half. Martin Keogh pointed before corner forwards Aaron Ryan and Thomas Vaughan struck for quick fire goals to lead South Tipp 2-8 to 0-9 ahead on 33 minutes. John Fleming and Aidan Griffin swopped points by the 37th minute to leave the 5 point margin still between the sides.

For the final 20 minutes of the game though Galway Maroon hurled with defiance and fire as they outscored their opponents by 0-6 to 0-2 in that period. Micheal Cusacks Enda Egan, who was an injury concern ahead of the game, shot 4 frees and a 65 while captain Paul Creaven shot a fine effort from play on 51 minutes. That point left 2 in it, before Eoghan Connolly pointed a fine Tipp free to leave a goal in it – 2-11 to 0-14 – with 6 mins left.

Try as they might, Galway Maroon got within touching distance, but just couldn’t get the equaliser. However they can hold their heads high after a wonderful campaign. In the end they lost by 2-11 to 0-16 in a game where referee Kevin McGeeney selected Enda Egan and Eoghan Connolly as the Best and Fairest award winners on the respective sides.

Galway Maroon Squad: Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan), Sean Duffy (Killimor), Ronan Flannery (Pearses), Alan Callanan (Craughwell), Adam Clarke (Craughwell), David Jordan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan), Paul Creaven (Killimordaly) (0-1), John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt) (0-3), Dean Callanan (Craughwell), Eoin Caulfield (Athenry) (0-1), Noel Keogh (Athenry) (0-1), Enda Egan (Michael Cusacks) (0-8, 7 frs, 1 65), Nathan Earner (Meelick Eyrecourt) (0-1), Niall Coen (Ballindereen) (0-1). Subs: Ross Albertini (Ardrahan) for D Callanan 40 mins, Diarmuid Mullen (Turloughmore) for Caulfield 56 mins, Evan Ryan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), Oisin Flaherty (Castlegar), Adrian Gavin (Ballygar).

Management: Manager: Niall Canavan (Annaghdown), Selectors: Joe Hession (Turloughmore), Kevin Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

South Tipp: J Downey, C Mullane 0-1, B Barlow, G O ‘Dwyer, J Ryan, E Connolly 0-1 free, M Stokes, M Keogh 0-2, R Quigley, M Downey, O Drennan 0-1, A Griffin 0-2 frees, A Ryan 1-1, S Grogan 0-1, T Vaughan 1-2. Subs: P Devlin for Drennan 40 mins, D Duggan for O ‘Dwyer, Drennan for Devlin inj 56 mins.

Ref: Kevin McGeeney Roscommon