The Keith Finnegan Show

Healthcare Assistants required for immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry

By Damian Burke
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 10:50 am

Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry areas for Healthcare Assistants to support older people living in
their own homes.  A full or partial QQI Level 5 in Healthcare Support qualification or at least one years relevant experience is
required.   For more information,  call Bluebird Care on 091 four, eight hundred, forty eight or email your CV to
[email protected].

