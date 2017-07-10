Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry areas for Healthcare Assistants to support older people living in
their own homes. A full or partial QQI Level 5 in Healthcare Support qualification or at least one years relevant experience is
required. For more information, call Bluebird Care on 091 four, eight hundred, forty eight or email your CV to
[email protected].
Healthcare Assistants required for immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry
By Damian Burke
July 10, 2017
Time posted: 10:50 am
SHARE
Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies in Galway City and Athenry areas for Healthcare Assistants to support older people living in