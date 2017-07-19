Health watchdog commends innovative use of technology in Galway public hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s public hospitals have been praised for their use of new technologies to improve efficiency.

The Saolta hospitals group is piloting an app that allows doctors to scan reports with a mobile device, send them to a database for analysis.

The Health Information and Quality Authority’s report on medication safety at UHG and Merlin Park hospital says this is an excellent time saving tool.

Also noted in the report is a trial where a tablet computer is used to order and track medicines.