15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Health watchdog commends innovative use of technology in Galway public hospitals

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s public hospitals have been praised for their use of new technologies to improve efficiency.

The Saolta hospitals group is piloting an app that allows doctors to scan reports with a mobile device,  send them to a database for analysis.

The Health Information and Quality Authority’s report on medication safety at UHG and Merlin Park hospital says this is an excellent time saving tool.

Also noted in the report is a trial where a tablet computer is used to order and track medicines.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
73 attendances at child sexual assault treatment service in Galway
Thursday – Live from Joyces Hardware Headford
July 19, 2017
73 attendances at child sexual assault treatment service in Galway
July 19, 2017
Major increase in number of home-schooled children across Galway
July 19, 2017
LISTEN: Campaigners march to HSE city offices to demand action on Connemara ambulance service

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 19, 2017
Galway Minor Hurlers Prepare For All-Ireland Quarter Final
July 19, 2017
THE 146TH OPEN AT ROYAL BIRKDALE TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVER
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK