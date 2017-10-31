Health and safety authority at scene of sudden death in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health & Safety Authority is in Oughterard this evening where it’s carrying out an investigation of the scene of a sudden death.

A post mortem examination is being carried out today on the body of a woman, which was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel at around noon yesterday.

It’s understood the woman who died was in her 60s and from the Cork area.

Gardaí in Galway have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this point and are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, guests at the Connemara Lake Hotel were evacuated around 7p.m yesterday.

The evacuation was implemented after reports that a number of guests had became unwell.

It’s understood two guests attended UHG for tests.

Gardaí have confirmed that the HSA is on site this evening, carrying out a preliminary analysis of the scene before determining its next action.