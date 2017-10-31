15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Health and safety authority at scene of sudden death in Connemara

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health & Safety Authority is in Oughterard this evening where it’s carrying out an investigation of the scene of a sudden death.

A post mortem examination is being carried out today on the body of a woman, which was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel at around noon yesterday.

It’s understood the woman who died was in her 60s and from the Cork area.

Gardaí in Galway have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this point and are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, guests at the Connemara Lake Hotel were evacuated around 7p.m yesterday.

The evacuation was implemented after reports that a number of guests had became unwell.

It’s understood two guests attended UHG for tests.

Gardaí have confirmed that the HSA is on site this evening, carrying out a preliminary analysis of the scene before determining its next action.

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Road closure following crash near Claregalway
October 31, 2017
Road closure following crash near Claregalway
October 31, 2017
Work to begin shortly on new Tuam fire station
October 31, 2017
Saolta hospitals group to remain without a board until end of year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 31, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of clash with Toyota Cheetahs
October 31, 2017
Galway’s Hurling And Football Provincial Championship Fixtures For 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK