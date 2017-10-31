15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Health and Safety Authority notified about Oughterard hotel death

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have notified the Health & Safety Authority in relation to the sudden death of a woman in a hotel in Oughterard yesterday. (30/10)

A post mortem examination is due to be carried today out on the body of the woman, which was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel around noon yesterday.

It’s understood the woman who died was in her 60s and from the Cork area.

The woman’s body was removed from the hotel to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí in Galway have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this point and are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, guests at the Connemara Lake Hotel were evacuated around 7p.m yesterday.

The evacuation was implemented after reports that a number of guests had became unwell.

It’s understood two guests attended UHG for tests.

The HSA says it’s aware of the incident and is liasing with gardaí.

 

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
2018 Master Fixtures Plan Published
October 31, 2017
MEP Mairead McGuinness discusses future of Europe with Pope
October 31, 2017
Jobs growth increases by 16 per cent in Galway
October 31, 2017
Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 31, 2017
2018 Master Fixtures Plan Published
October 31, 2017
Kilconly Wins North Board Minor League Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK