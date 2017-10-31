Health and Safety Authority notified about Oughterard hotel death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have notified the Health & Safety Authority in relation to the sudden death of a woman in a hotel in Oughterard yesterday. (30/10)

A post mortem examination is due to be carried today out on the body of the woman, which was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel around noon yesterday.

It’s understood the woman who died was in her 60s and from the Cork area.

The woman’s body was removed from the hotel to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí in Galway have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this point and are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, guests at the Connemara Lake Hotel were evacuated around 7p.m yesterday.

The evacuation was implemented after reports that a number of guests had became unwell.

It’s understood two guests attended UHG for tests.

The HSA says it’s aware of the incident and is liasing with gardaí.