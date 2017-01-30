Health & Safety Authority due in Connemara after fatal accident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspector for the Health and Safety Authority will arrive in Connemara today after a workplace accident in Ros a Mhil which claimed the life of a man.

The accident happened at Ros a Mhil Harbour last evening. (29/1)

The man, who was in his 40s and thought to be from Donegal, was working on installing pontoons when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

The Irish Coastguard attended the scene and the man was flown by helicopter to University Hospital Galway but was pronounced dead later.

A second man was also injured in the incident but it’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.