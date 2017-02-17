15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Health Minister to visit Galway on Monday

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 11:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris will visit Galway on Monday.

The minister called off a previous visit planned for December 22nd.

He’ll visit UHG on Monday amid ongoing overcrowding issues.

The minister is expected make an official announcement on plans for a new emergency department at the hospital.

Minister Harris will also meet with an action group from the Maam-Leenane area in Connemara, which is calling for improvements to ambulance response times in the region.

The minister is due to arrive at UHG at 1pm on Monday.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne says proposals for a new hospital at Merlin Park are also likely to be discussed but the focus will be on the A&E at UHG.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
