Health Minister urged to speed up new ambulance base for Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris is being urged to speed up the delivery of a new ambulance base for Merlin Park Hospital.

Galway West Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Ó’ Cuív says a temporary building, which has been in use for the past 3 years, is an ‘insult’ to emergency services staff.

The HSE expects to appoint a design team to the project shortly and it’s hoped the design process will get underway this month.

However, Deputy O’ Cuiv argues the upgrade project has been moving at far too slow a pace.