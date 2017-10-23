Health Minister urged to re-instate Ballinasloe children’s dental service

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The suspension of dental services for children at Portiuncula Hospital Galway has raised with Health Minister Simon Harris.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy says he has been contacted by many parents recently who have received letters from school prinicipals stating that the dental service is suspended.

The Fianna Fáil T.D says the service which operated three days a week has been suspended in the past fortnight.

Deputy Murphy says the Health Minister needs to ensure the service in Ballinasloe is re-instated immediately.