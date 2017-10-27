Health Minister suggests reviewing operating models at other hospitals to tackle Galway overcrowding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister, who assigned an expert to review the management of University Hospital Galway, says other hospital models should be looked at in a bid to tackle overcrowding.

There are 51 people on trolleys and along wards awaiting admission from the Emergency Department at UHG today.

The HSE says full capacity protocol is in place in the city hospital again and people are advised to avoid the A&E unless absolutely essential.

Junior Minister Seán Kyne says Minister Simon Harris understands how bad the Galway hospital situation is and is taking action.