Health Minister to reschedule cancelled visit to UHG

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Health says Minister Simon Harris is planning to reschedule his cancelled visit to University Hospital Galway.

The minister was due to visit the facility in December amid unprecedented overcrowding at the hospital.

During that visit, he was expected to make an official announcement on plans for a new emergency department.

However, the visit was cancelled just one day prior to his planned arrival.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, his department says the minister hopes to visit UHG in the near future – but a date has not yet been set.

