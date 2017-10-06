Health Minister pledges to visit Mountbellew in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris has pledged to visit Mountbellew in the coming weeks after being forced to cancel a trip this morning due to illness.

Galway East TD Sean Canney instead acted on his behalf at the official opening of the Mountbellew Primary Care Centre in the past hour.

The health facility at the Tuam road first opened its doors to the public in October of last year.

Minister Harris was to perform this morning’s opening – but had to cancel his visit at the last minute due to an acute illness.

Speaking at this morning’s ceremony, Deputy Canney said Minister Harris is committed to visiting Mountbellew in the coming weeks.