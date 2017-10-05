Health Minister meets local TDs over Merlin Park waiting lists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Health has met with local TDs to discuss the backlog of orthopedic surgeries at Merlin Park Hospital.

More than 60 elective surgeries a week are being cancelled since the closure of two surgery theatres in mid-September.

Galway TDs including Catherine Connolly and Eugene Murphy attended the meeting with Minister Harris and HSE officials organised by Deputy Hildegarde Naughton.

Making use of beds at UHG and setting up mobile operating theatres were discussed as potential solutions.