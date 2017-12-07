15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Health Minister launches Galway Cancer Centre report

December 7, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fifth annual report of the UHG Cancer Centre has been launched by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

The Saolta group’s cancer programme is the largest in the country, and has been running since 2006.

A designated Cancer Centre at UHG and multidisciplinary teams across the group deliver treatment to thousands of patients across the region.

The Health Minister says the report is the guiding document for the next 10 years in terms of the delivery of cancer services in Ireland.

Highlights of the 2016 report include an outline of enabling works which are underway on the new Radiation Oncology Build at UHG

The HSE says the imminent handover of the new Adult Mental Health Unit will free up the site for the development of the new build, with an expected roll out in 2020.

The report also reveals that UHG and Mayo University Hospital have been selected by the NCCP to be part of the first phase in the national roll out of the new Medical Oncology Clinical Information System.

