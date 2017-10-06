Health Minister cancels visit to Mountbellew at the last minute

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris has cancelled his planned visit to Mountbellew this morning to officially open the area’s Primary Care Centre.

Galway East TD Sean Canney will instead officiate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony which is set to get underway around now.

The Care Centre at the Tuam road in Mountbellew first opened its doors to the public in October of last year.

Minister Simon Harris was to perform the official opening this morning – but a last minute cancellation means Galway East Deputy Sean Canney will instead cut the ribbon on the health facility.

Also speaking at today’s ceremony are resident GP Dr. Matt Linehan and Regional Chief Officer of the HSE’s community healthcare Tony Canavan.

The building will also be blessed by parish priest Father Karl Burns.