Hard BREXIT would put one in ten Galway jobs at risk

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 6:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hard BREXIT would put more than one in ten Galway jobs at risk.

A study from IBEC has revealed that 13% of Galway’s workforce would be susceptible to becoming unemployed if a hard border was introduced with the north.

The most at-risk sector in Galway is the Agri-Food industry, followed by accommodation and tour operators, manufacturing and freight transport.

Meanwhile, it’s estimated that a hard BREXIT would cost farmers around 3,000 euro each due to trade barriers.

Nationally, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford and Kerry are the counties most exposed to the economic effects of a hard Brexit.

Amy Forde from the Irish Farmers Journal says farmers would be among the worst hit if a border is imposed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
