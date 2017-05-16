15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over half a million euro worth of drugs seized across the county since January

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over half a million euro worth of drugs have been seized across the county so far this year.

New Garda figures show that Cannabis is the most commonly seized drug – an estimated 515 thousand euro worth of the drug has been intercepted since January.

It’s followed by 16,700 euro worth of Cocaine.

No heroin has been seized by county Gardaí this year, and the force says this is most likely due to the fact that the drug is predominantly used behind closed doors and in smaller quantities.

19 people have been caught with drugs for sale or supply since the beginning of the year, while a further 61 were charged with possession.

