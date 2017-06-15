Half a million euro for road networks on 4 Galway islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Half a million euro in funding has been announced for improvements to road networks on 4 Galway islands.

The funding, allocated by Junior Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne, is part of an overall allocation of 868 thousand euro for islands off Galway, Mayo, Cork and Sligo.

Of that, over half – some 462 thousand euro – will go towards improvement works on Inis Mor, Inis Meain, Inis Oirr and Inishbofin.

The lion’s share of the funding – 281 thousand euro – has been allocated towards improvement works along 16 roads on Inishbofin.

A further 182 thousand euro will go towards major upgrade works on two of the primary roads on Inis Mor.