The Keith Finnegan Show

Half a million euro lotto ticket sold in Gort

By GBFM News
September 28, 2017

Time posted: 11:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A winning Lotto ticket with a half a million euro prize has been sold in Gort.

News & Views newsagent at Bridge Street in Gort sold a winning Lotto Plus One quick pick ticket yesterday.

Owner of News & Views Emer O’Callaghan says this is the sixth time they have sold a winning ticket totalling over one and a half million euros in prize money.

In 2006 a €350,000 winning ticket was bought there and in 1992 they sold an overall winner of the national lottery.

The owner of the ticket has not been identified at this point.

Emer O’Callaghan says there is a lot of excitement in the area about the news.

