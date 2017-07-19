15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Half a million euro for Galway pre-school childcare providers

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 pre-school childcare providers across Galway are to share an Early Years funding allocation of over half a million euro.

Five groups across the city and county will share over 226 thousand euro to provide additional childcare places.

9 Galway groups will share 146 thousand euro for building improvements and maintenance.

A further 36 organisations across Galway will share 163 thousand euro for the provision of natural outdoor play areas.

Galway/Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten says the funding will benefit children, families and providers.

