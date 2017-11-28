15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Half a million euro extra funding for Galway roads under Local Improvement Scheme

November 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half a million euro of additional funding has been approved for roads across Galway under the Government’s Local Improvement Scheme.

The extra allocation of €426 thousand is in addition to €942 thousand earmarked for Galway in September.

The LIS supports improvement works on private or non-public roads which are used by the public and lead to homes, farms or local amenities.

The scheme was re-introduced this year for the first time since 2011.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says this is welcome news for communities who have applied for funding.

