Half of Galway tenancy terminations due to landlord selling property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sale of rental properties is the main reason tenancies are ended in the Galway city.

New figures from Threshold show that almost half of tenancy terminations are due to the sale of the house or apartment.

In the last three months, Threshold dealt with 183 cases of tenancy termination – 40 of these involved the sale of the rental property.

Threshold Western Regional Services Manager Diarmuid O’Sullivan says the findings are a cause for concern as landlords continue to leave the rental market.