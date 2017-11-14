15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Half of Galway tenancy terminations due to landlord selling property

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sale of rental properties is the main reason tenancies are ended in the Galway city.

New figures from Threshold show that almost half of tenancy terminations are due to the sale of the house or apartment.

In the last three months, Threshold dealt with 183 cases of tenancy termination – 40 of these involved the sale of the rental property.

Threshold Western Regional Services Manager Diarmuid O’Sullivan says the findings are a cause for concern as landlords continue to leave the rental market.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Nominations Announced For 2018 Galway County Board
November 14, 2017
Transport Minister branded complacent over Galway road projects
November 14, 2017
Civil Defence joins major city search operation
November 14, 2017
Major search and rescue operation underway in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 14, 2017
Nominations Announced For 2018 Galway County Board
November 13, 2017
Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK