Half of Galway speeding cases struck out

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have revealed half of Galway speeding cases due before the courts over the past two years were struck out.

Over 4 thousand cases were recorded across the county between January 2015 and October of this year.

There were 4,290 speeding cases recorded in Galway over the 22 month period leading up to October of this year – but half of those, some 2,200 cases, were struck out.

The figure places Galway in the top six worst performing counties in Ireland, behind Leitrim, Kildare, Laois, Kerry and Monaghan.

Courts Service data shows that nationwide, of 67 thousand cases listed in the courts between January 2015 and October last, almost 31 thousand – or 46 percent – were struck out as summonses were never served.

According to the Irish Independent, Gardai are attributing the problem to several issues, including inaccurate address information.

Monaghan has the worst record in the country, with 61 percent of all speeding cases struck out over the 22 month period.