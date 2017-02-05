Over half a dozen crashes on icy Galway-Clare roads earlier today

Galway Bay Fm news:-There has been over half a dozen road crashes mostly on the M18 Motorway between Gort and Ennis, as well as some on the Galway-Gort road, earlier today due to overnight frost.,

A woman who sustained minor injuries in one of the motorway crashes had to be hospitalised.

Gardai in Gort are warning motorists to still be on the lookout for black this lunchtime and again later this eveing as frosty conditions are again expected.

The first crashes were reported in the Derrydonnell area early this morning and then a number of accidents mostly on the southbound lanes of the M18 outside Gort.

The Gardai, fire fighters and emergency services were quickly on the scenes and three cars were involved in one of the crashes near the Ennis junction of the motorway outside Gort.

There was another crash on the opposite side of the motorway not far away which was also attended by fire crews from south Galway and Clare, Gardai and emergency services.