Guinness Pro14 Is Launched At The Aviva Stadium

By Sport GBFM
August 24, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

The new Pro14 season was launched at the Aviva Stadium this week with The Aviva staging the final on the 26th of May.

 

Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran spoke about his knee injury and the impact that Kieran Keane has already made at the province

 

The Edinburgh coach is Richard Cockerill who spoke to William about the season ahead.

 

The Cheetahs are one of the South African sides who have been included in the competition for the first time, their coach Rory Duncan and player Neill Jordan spoke about their involvement in the league.

 

The Season begins on September the 2nd with Connacht at home to Glasgow Warriors,.

